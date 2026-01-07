Hubballi Arrest Row: Karnataka Police ‘Stripped’ BJP Worker During SIR Drive, Cops Deny Allegations

A BJP woman worker alleged that she was assaulted and stripped during the police action in Karnataka's Hubballi over a dispute over voter list revision. The woman blamed the Keshwapur police under the Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner on Wednesday, in a case filed by Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla, according to The Times of India report.

The worker claimed that she was stripped and assaulted during the incident. A video of the incident went viral on social media, promoting outrage. The BJP worker identified as Sujatha Handi, well known as Vijayalaxmi Handi, said that we had been with Special Intensive Revision (SIR) officials in the Keshwapur area on Tuesday.

BJP woman worker alleges assault and stripping during SIR protest in Karnataka, police DENY CLAIMS.



The woman activist is identified as Sujata Handi



Cops claim 'she stripped'

After seeing the BJP workers, Congress leader Kallakuntla's supporters objected after seeing them with the SIR team. In a video, she was seen with male and female police officers in a bus. Further in the clip shows cops, both men and women, surround the BJP worker inside a bus, sparking shock and concern among political circles.

Political friction over alleged voter name deletions had earlier led to clashes between Congress and BJP workers. The woman alleges that she was manhandled and her clothes were torn during the detention.

Karnataka Police Denied Allegations

Police said have disputed the allegations said she was being taken into custody in connection with existing cases when she allegedly resisted arrest. Police said during the detention, she removed her clothes herself, claiming that officers were manhandled her.

''On the 1st of January, there was an incident where some people from the competent authorities came on the survey. There was some difference of opinion about the locals, and there was a quarrel subsequently. They have fought with each other," Police Commissioner N. Sasikumar told the news agency IANS.

"About 6 separate cases were registered. And in one of the cases, an investigating officer decided to arrest one of the accused. And while she was to be arrested, most restraint and precaution was taken by the background and nature of the lady in question," he said.

Hubballi, Dharwad: Police Commissioner N. Sasikumar says, ''On 1st of January, there was an incident where some people from the competent authorities came on the survey. There was some difference of opinion about the locals and there was a quarrel subsequently. They have fought…

"About 10 women officers and staff were taken along to the I.O for arresting that lady. In the process, she along with her family members and many other people have tried to abuse, assault and obstruct the delivery of duties of our police officers and staff. And she has unclogged herself and upon the intervention of our local women officers and staff and localites, a separate cloth was brought and she was made to wear that," said Dharwad PC Sasikumar.

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi condemned the incident, calling it “inhuman” and seeking action against the officers involved. He argued that the matter stemmed from political rivalry tied to voter list activities and said he had briefed senior party leadership.