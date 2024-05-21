Hubballi murders: K'taka Home Minister meets families of Neha & Anjali

Hubballi (Karnataka), May 21 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday met the families of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambigera -- two young women who were stabbed to death here recently -- causing a furor in the state.

Both Anjali and Neha were brutally murdered by 'jilted lovers', raising questions about the law and order in Hubballi city, and in the state.

Parameshwara, meanwhile, said that the Anjali murder case would be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department. However, he said that the Neha murder case would not be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Anjali was stabbed to death in front of her family by a jilted lover at her residence last week.

Though the family had complained about the threat from the jilted lover -- said to be a habitual offender -- the police had reportedly asked the family not to overthink and had sent them back.

"This is a serious case. Anjali's family is very poor. She did not have parents, and her grandmother raised her. Their family has to work every day to earn their bread. If a family member is hacked to death, we need to ascertain why the incident took place," the Minister said.

"These two murders, which took place in Hubballi, are unfortunate. Incidents like these should not happen. I have visited both families," he added.

The Karnataka Home Minister, further talking about the Neha murder case, said: "Neha Hiremath was killed by Fayaz. Unfortunately, the case has been given political colour. We need to find out why the accused Fayaz killed Neha. I want to make clear... whatever pressure might come, I will not let the investigation slow down. Our objective is to get maximum punishment for the accused."

Reacting to the BJP's claim about the collapse of law and order in Karnataka, Parameshwara said: "During the BJP's tenure between January and April 2021, 499 murder cases were reported. In the same period in 2022, the number of murders reported was 466. In 2023, 431 cases were reported, and in 2024, 430 cases were reported. This data proves under whose period more murders were reported."

