Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 18 Following intelligence inputs, the security forces in J&K’s Kupwara district recovered a huge cache of arms & ammunition during a joint operation.

Defence sources said that during the operation 'Machhal Prahaar II' in Kupwara district launched jointly by the Army, BSF and J&K Police from August 15 to 18 in Machhal sector, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The recoveries included five AK Rifles, seven pistols, four hand grenades and other incriminating material.

Sources said the search is still in progress.

