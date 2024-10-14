Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered in Manipur, Mizoram

Imphal/Aizawl, Oct 14 Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and other security forces have been relentlessly carrying out intelligence-based joint operations in both the mountainous and valley regions in Manipur and recovering large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.

Defence sources said that during the combined operations, the forces recovered 26 weapons, ammunition and war-like stores including AK-47 Rifle, and Carbine Machine last week.

In a separate development in Mizoram, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation on Monday recovered 39,900 detonators and a mobile phone from near the Tayo River in Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border.

Assam Rifles sources said that acting on specific intelligence of the movement of war-like stores along the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police launched an operation and tried to intercept a bike.

The rider, sensing that he is likely to be caught, abandoned the bike and fled across the river. On thorough search 39,900 detonators and a mobile phone were recovered, the sources said.

In Manipur, Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and other security forces in the combined operations recovered a 9 mm Carbine Machine, one AK-47 Rifle, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, one 12 Bore Pistol, one 7.62 mm SLR rifle, one .303 rifle, one 9 mm pistol, 2.5 Kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition, grenades and warlike stores from different places of Bishnupur and Imphal West districts last week.

In another combined operation, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered one M-16 rifle, two SLRs, one .22 rifle, one country-made Sten gun, two carbines, eight 9 mm country-made pistols, ammunition, grenades and warlike stores from different locations of Imphal East district.

The defence spokesman said that the successful recovery of the sophisticated weapons and warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and local law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region.

“With such operations, the Indian Army remains committed in its continuous efforts to maintain peace and stability in Manipur,” the spokesman said.

--IANS

sc/dan

