Huge cache of arms recovered from Maoist hideouts in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh, Oct 13 Jharkhand police and security forces in Hazaribagh district have recovered a large cache of weapons and Maoist-related materials during a joint operation in the forest areas along the Hazaribagh-Bokaro border, officials said.

The operation, carried out early Monday morning by a joint team of the Hazaribagh district police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), followed specific intelligence inputs that a group of Maoists was camping in the dense forest and plotting a major strike in the region.

During the search, the forces recovered two self-loading rifles (SLRs), several magazines, a large quantity of live cartridges, backpacks, Maoist uniforms, documents, and other logistical materials used by the insurgents.

According to officials, the cache was found hidden in a makeshift shelter deep inside the forest, believed to have been used as a temporary hideout by members of the CPI (Maoist).

The Maoists reportedly fled the spot after learning of the approaching security forces.

The recovery comes amid heightened security across Jharkhand as the CPI (Maoist) observes a ‘Resistance Week’ from October 8 to 14, protesting the recent killings of several cadres in police encounters.

Intelligence agencies had warned that Maoists might attempt to retaliate during this period.

In September, a similar joint operation in the Barkatha-Gorhar police station area had resulted in the killing of three Maoists, including Sahdev Soren alias Pravesh, a top rebel carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore.

Police officials said intensified operations have been continuing in the forested belts of Hazaribagh, Chatra, and Bokaro to dismantle Maoist hideouts, disrupt supply chains, and neutralize armed squads.

“Due to sustained joint operations and improved coordination between state police and the CRPF, Naxal activities in this region have witnessed a significant decline,” an official said.

Security forces are continuing combing operations in the area to track down Maoists and ensure the complete sanitization of the forest stretch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor