Huge cache of explosives recovered in Assam, 3 ULFA-I linkmen arrested

Guwahati, July 31 A joint operation of the Indian Army and Assam Police could successfully recover a huge cache of explosives following the arrest of three persons suspected of having ties with the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I), officials said on Monday.

The recovery took place in the Central Mamarani area of Digboi town in Tinsukia district, officials said on Monday.

The police claimed that due to the quick action, a potential attack had been successfully thwarted.

The explosives included 8 kg of PEK, 33 detonators, a power pack, and six batteries.

The joint team was able to find and recover the hazardous chemicals by acting quickly in response to the intelligence.

People suspected of having ties to the disbanded organisation United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) were arrested as a result of the operation.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sashankar Rajkhowa, Tutu Bora, and Juman Bora.

The arrests followed extensive questioning of the trio. A senior police officer said that Tutu Bora confessed during interrogation that the explosive material had been stashed close to a person named Hemanta Bora's home.

The joint police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Indian Army team lead a search and a sizable amount of explosive material was found hidden in Hemanta Bora's property.

Police have been trying to catch Hemanta Bora who is on the run, according to sources.

Juman Bora was taken to the Digboi police station for a protracted interrogation as the police made every effort to compile vital information relevant to the case.

