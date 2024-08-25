Huge response for I-Day call to youth from non-political backgrounds, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his Independence Day call for one lakh youths from non-political backgrounds to join politics has evoked a wide response and urged them to enter public life for a developed India and stronger democracy.

"My dear countrymen, this year from the Red Fort, I had given a call to one lakh youth without political background to connect with the political system. I got a strong response. This shows, that a large number of youths are ready to enter politics...," said PM Modi during his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

He said that he has received letters from youth from across the country on this subject and there has been a great response on social media also. "People have sent me many types of suggestions as well. Many youngsters have written that it is indeed unimaginable for them that despite willingness, they are unable to enter politics as they have no political legacy of parents or grandparents," said the Prime Minister.

"Some youngsters have written that they have good experience working at the grassroots level, which can help in solving people's problems. Some have written saying that family politics suppresses new talent. Some youths said that such efforts will further strengthen our democracy," the PM said.

PM Modi thanked everyone for sending suggestions on this issue. "I hope, with our collective effort, youths without any political background will be able to enter politics, Their experience, their enthusiasm will be helpful for the country," PM Modi further said.

He cited the participation of youths in the Freedom Struggle. "Even during the freedom struggle, many people from different walks of life with no political background came forward. They dedicated themselves to the country's freedom. Today, once again, we need the same spirit to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said.

"I urge all my young friends to connect with this campaign. This step of yours will change your and the country's future," the PM added.

Mentioning the scientific and technological developments taking place in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country can never forget the Chandrayaan-3 achievement and the developments are happening because of the collective efforts of the people.

The Prime Minister said a lot is happening in 21st-century India, which is strengthening the foundation of a developed nation.

"...For example, on the 23rd of August, the country celebrated the first National Space Day. I am sure that all of you must have celebrated this day. Once again you all must have celebrated the success of Chandrayaan-3. Last year on this day, Chandrayaan--3 successfully landed at Shiv-Shakti point on the Southern part of the Moon. India became the first country in the world to achieve this feat," said PM Modi.

He said the youth of the country have benefited a lot from the space sector reforms. During the broadcast, PM Modi interacted with a team from Spacetech Startup Galaxeye, which was started by the alumni of IIT Madras.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor