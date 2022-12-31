"Huge undercurrent against BJP," Rahul Gandhi claims Congress will sweep Madhya Pradesh polls

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed there is a huge undercurrent against the BJP and said that his party will win a landslide victory in the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader said "I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this for you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money."

He said "there is a huge undercurrent against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The fight between BJP and Congress is no more a tactical political fight," he added.

"The opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable," Rahul Gandhi said.

"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I hear from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," the Congress leader said.

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections is scheduled in 2023.

Meanwhile the Congress leader in today's press conference said that he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party as his "guru" (teacher) as the BJP shows him a roadmap and teaches him "what should never be done".

Rahul Gandhi said, "I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done."

Also the Congress leader when asked about his choice of wearing a T shirt in the freezing cold Delhi weather responded with why there was "so much disturbance" about his clothes.

"Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold," Rahul Gandhi said during the press conference.

( With inputs from ANI )

