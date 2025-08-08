Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Stabbed to Death Outside Delhi Home, Two Arrested

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was allegedly murdered on Thursday night in Delhi’s Jangpura Bhogal Bazaar Lane following a dispute over parking. According to Delhi Police, two youths identified as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), who lived just a few metres from Asif’s residence, were arrested for the crime. Reports said that around 10 pm, Asif had asked a man not to park a two-wheeler at the entrance of his home. The argument quickly turned heated, and the victim was attacked with a sharp poker-like weapon, sustaining a severe chest injury. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Asif, who ran a chicken business in Delhi, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack but was declared dead on arrival. He is survived by two wives. Shaheen, one of them, said that the incident began when a neighbour parked a scooter outside their home, reported NDTV. Asif requested him to move it, but the man allegedly abused and threatened him. Minutes later, the neighbour returned with his brother and stabbed Asif. Shaheen said she called her brother-in-law, but by the time he arrived, Asif had lost too much blood and could not be saved.

Saleem Qureshi, Huma Qureshi’s father and Asif’s uncle, stated that the attackers had initially engaged in a verbal spat over the parking issue before it escalated into physical violence. “Together, they killed my nephew,” he said. The Delhi Police have booked the accused under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Asif’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Actor Huma Qureshi has not yet issued any public statement regarding the tragedy, while police continue their probe into the incident.