Human-animal conflict: Delay in implementing power fence worries TN farmers

Chennai, July 23 Two years after the Tamil Nadu government issued a Government Order (GO) to regulate the installation of power fences, including solar fences, aimed at protecting wildlife, the corresponding regulation -- Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2023 -- is yet to be implemented.

The delay has left both farmers and forest officials in limbo, with growing concerns over safety, compliance, and recurring human-wildlife conflicts.

The rules were designed to ensure that fences, especially solar-powered ones, meet safety standards to prevent electrocution of wild animals. However, the delay in implementation has led to confusion, especially among farmers who have either installed or intend to install such fences to protect their crops from wildlife intrusion.

A forest range officer in Coimbatore said that under the proposed rules, farmers are expected to use Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified energisers and follow strict installation protocols.

“Over 20 farmers in this range have applied for permission to set up solar fences, but many are concerned that adhering to the new norms would significantly increase their costs,” the officer said.

According to sources, more than 80 farmers across various ranges have submitted applications -- both under the new rules and the earlier framework -- for solar fence registration. Yet, there has been little clarity or progress from the authorities.

P. Kandasamy, General Secretary of the Farmers Association, criticised the forest department’s inconsistent approach. “There seems to be a lack of coordination between the forest department and Tangedco. While we are equally concerned about wildlife, the burden of responsibility cannot rest solely on farmers. It’s the duty of the forest department to protect wild animals,” he said, calling for a permanent solution to the human-animal conflict.

Farmers also expressed frustration over the lack of response from the forest department.

A grower from Periyanaickenpalayam said he applied for registration under the new rules two years ago but has yet to receive any reply.

Meanwhile, another farmer, C.Murugadas from Theethipalayam, questioned the logic of limiting fencing to 240 metres. “How can I protect my 6.5-acre banana plantation from elephants with just 240 metres of fencing?” he asked.

“I’ve already spent Rs 4.5 lakh to install 1,750 metres of fencing. If the government can provide at least a 50 per cent subsidy, many farmers like me will be better equipped to safeguard our crops.”

As the delay drags on, both the safety of wildlife and the livelihood of farmers remain at risk, with no clear resolution in sight.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor