Human jaw found by Delhi cops in Shraddha Walker murder case

In a breakthrough in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Delhi police have found remains of a human jaw or the lower part of a human head in a forest in Delhi. They have also found three bones during their search according to reports. The human remains need to be identified and matched with the victim Shraddha Walker's DNA for confirmation if they really belong to her. Shraddha Walker was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla on May 18 and chopped into 35 pieces thereafter. The accused was arrested recently by the Delhi police and is set to undergo a Narco test on Monday (Nov 21).

Accused in the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who was arrested recently, has admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, police sources claimed. As per Delhi police sources, the accused during questioning told the police that on May 18, he had an argument with Shraddha over managing household expenses and bringing some stuff from Mumbai to Delhi. The court extended his police custody for another five days.Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha`s father Vikas Walker.