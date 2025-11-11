Human-wildlife conflict: Karnataka CM asks officials to find long-term solutions

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 11 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to devise long-term solutions to the growing human–wildlife conflict in the state. Speaking to the media after the meeting held at his native Mysuru on Tuesday, the CM made several key points.

“There was a serious discussion on the man–tiger conflict. I asked officials to scientifically analyze why tigers and elephants stray out of forests, and to find long-term solutions,” said CM Siddaramaiah.

He instructed that waterholes in forests be filled, lantana weeds removed, and fodder cultivated inside forests to prevent animals from moving towards human settlements.

"A separate meeting will be convened soon to address this issue comprehensively. I’ve told officials to come prepared with data and scientific solutions,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

A helpline has already been launched, and a command centre is being established, CM Siddaramaiah said.

The CM also questioned why, out of 7,000 applications under the Forest Rights Act, a whopping 5,900 were rejected — and was told that rejected applications were being reviewed again for lack of clear reasoning.

He instructed departments to ensure proper drinking water and electricity for tribal hamlets and to act with humanity and conscience towards forest dwellers.

CM Siddaramaiah warned: “If any human deaths occur due to officials’ negligence or lack of coordination, strict action will be taken.”

He further stated that it is ordered that each hostel under the Social Welfare Department be assigned a nodal officer to monitor food quality, educational atmosphere, and building safety, under district and taluk-level supervision.

In H.D. Kote taluk, electricity connections have been provided to 16 tribal hamlets, but supply remains irregular. Issues such as drinking water, housing, Anganwadi centres, ration distribution, and marketing of forest produce were discussed extensively, and CM Siddaramaiah urged forest officials to act with empathy.

CM Siddaramaiah cautioned: “Arrogance by forest officers is unacceptable. Don’t behave like people with blindfolds. Show some compassion and humanity.”

Separate meetings will also be held with the Food, Minority, Backward Classes, and Social Welfare Departments to review hostel and food quality. “Anyone failing to comply will face strict disciplinary action,” he warned.

CM Siddaramaiah instructed officials to issue caste and income certificates promptly without delays.

There are 6,73,050 beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme in Mysuru district, and 100 per cent payment has been completed as of the end of July, CM Siddaramaiah said.

The district’s education index drop (from 7th to 14th place) has prompted an action plan by officials to improve performance. “The results must improve next time. Otherwise, DDPI and BEOs will be held accountable,” the CM warned.

"Even though free milk, meals, uniforms, shoes, bananas, and scholarships are being provided, school enrollment has fallen by 2.5 per cent compared to last year. Teachers’ quality must improve and enrollment should rise,” he directed.

CM Siddaramaiah concluded: “Health and education are my top priorities. Mysuru will receive all necessary support and funding, but there must be no drop in performance or efficiency. I take this very seriously — and you must too.”

