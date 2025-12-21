Humayun Kabir calls upon all 'anti-TMC & anti-BJP' forces to unite in Bengal ahead of announcing new party tomorrow

Kolkata, Dec 21 A day before announcing his new political party on Monday, the now-suspended Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir, on Sunday, gave a call to all "anti-Trinamool Congress" and "anti- Bharatiya Janata Party" (BJP) forces to get united and contest in alliance to oust the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal in the crucial Assembly elections scheduled next year.

"I am inviting all anti-Trinamool Congress and anti-BJP forces in West Bengal to unite. Let us contest the Assembly elections in the next year having a grand alliance. However, any such force thinks that they are supreme and cannot shed their ego; in that case, my party will contest alone. If necessary, I will field candidates from all 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. I have that strength," Kabir told media persons on Sunday evening.

He also clarified that since his current move is totally political, he will think a number of times before taking any step.

"My task is to unite the minority voters. Our target is winning from at least 90 constituencies so that my party can play a role in forming a new government after the Assembly elections next year. Otherwise, my dream to set up Babri Masjid at Belding in Murshidabad district might remain unfulfilled," Kabir said.

At the same time, Kabir, the suspended ruling party legislator from Bharatpur in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, also spoke about his choices for the logo for his new political outfit that he will be announcing on Monday.

"My first choice is 'table' as the logo. My second choice is 'twin roses'. If I do not get either of the two, I will think of the third option," he said.

Although, he did not specify the name of his new party, Kabir said that whatever might not be the name, the words "Congress" and "Trinamool" will not be associated with the name of that political outfit.

"But the people of West Bengal would be able to associate themselves with that party. My party will represent the masses. Our party will only speak of the mass development," he added.

