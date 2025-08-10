Humid weather to persist in Kolkata till Monday; rain likely in parts of Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 10 The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast more rain over South Bengal districts later this week, as there is a possibility of another depression forming in the Bay of Bengal.

The weather over Kolkata has been clear since Sunday morning. There is a possibility of light rain over the city and its adjoining areas later in the day and on Monday. However, heavy rain is expected to continue in the North Bengal districts.

"The weather over Kolkata has cleared, and there is little possibility of rain till Monday. There is a rise in the discomfort level due to high humidity. Despite the maximum temperature remaining within range, discomfort will be felt throughout the day. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a depression later this week, and there is a possibility that on Wednesday it will bring heavy rain over South Bengal," said a MeT department official.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur at several places in the North Bengal district of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar on Sunday. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely in the remaining districts.

On Monday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts. Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur districts as well.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at some places in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar districts on that day.

According to the weather department, heavy rain is likely at some places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely in most parts of the remaining districts.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely in some places of South Bengal on Sunday and Monday.

Light to moderate rains with thundershowers have been forecast in most of the southern districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 32.7 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 27.1 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above normal. The relative humidity was 95 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively.

