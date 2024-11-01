Hundreds attend cremation of J&K BJP leader Devender Singh Rana

Jammu, Nov 1 Hundreds of people on Friday attended the cremation of senior BJP leader and MLA, Devender Singh Rana here in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Hundreds of people, including J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma, and senior civil and police officers attended the cremation held at Shastri Nagar crematorium in Jammu city.

Devender Singh Rana passed away late Thursday evening in a hospital in Faridabad.

Hundreds of people paid their last respects to the popular leader and social activist.

Devender Singh Rana won the Nagrota Assembly constituency in 2014 as a National Conference (NC) candidate and retained the seat as a BJP candidate in 2024. He defeated his nearest rival, Joginder Singh of the NC with the highest margin of more than 30,000 votes.

He was the younger brother of Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, and a Lok Sabha member.

Devender Singh Rana is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and grief over Devender Singh Rana's death.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Devender Singh Rana Ji's untimely demise is shocking. He was a veteran leader, who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir's progress. He had just won the Assembly polls and had also played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in J&K. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

The J&K Chief Minister also expressed shock at the sudden demise of Devender Singh Rana.

Taking to his X account, CM Abdullah posted pictures of him and Rana having fun in the Valley.

He said Rana's demise was a terrible news.

"The terrible news from late last night isn't really sinking in. I know the last few years have been marked by our differences Devender but I prefer to focus on the fun times we shared together, the excellent work we did together & the memories. You have been taken from us all too soon & will be missed. May your soul rest in peace now DSR. My heart goes out to your family as I struggle to find the words to convey my condolences to them."

Devender Singh Rana was once a trusted aide of CM Omar Abdullah and his political advisor during his previous tenure as Chief Minister. However, due to differences between them, in October 2021, after more than two decades with the NC, Devender Singh Rana quit the party and joined the BJP.

Expressing shock and grief over Rana's sudden demise, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "In his passing, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader who was committed to the well-being of the people of J&K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

People's Democratic Party Chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences to the family of Devender Singh Rana.

"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devender Rana Ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Mufti said on X.

Congress National General Secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed shock and sorrow over Devender Singh Rana's death.

He wrote on X, "My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased. Having interacted with him in politics and beyond, Rana was a great, supportive, and visionary leader, an entrepreneur whose business acumen created opportunities for many in J&K."

