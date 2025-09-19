Hundreds of languages, dialects built India’s cohesive society: J&K L-G

Srinagar, Sep 19 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that hundreds of languages and dialects have built India’s cohesive society that is driving transformation and development of the country.

The L-G was speaking at a national seminar on integration in Indian languages organised by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti.

“With the peace and stability, with the spirit of unity and common goals, and fostering a strong collective identity, India will achieve robust development," the L-G said.

L-G Sinha said that India’s rich linguistic landscape is a source of strength.

He said hundreds of languages and dialects have helped in building a cohesive society, which is driving transformation and development.

“Despite diverse background, languages, dialects and ideas, a common national identity and shared consciousness unite us all. We must harness the power of unity in diversity for nation-building.

“Our effort should be to ensure that Hindi continues to serve as an essential bridge, connecting people from different linguistic backgrounds, motivate people to learn other languages, enhancing mutual cooperation and economic integration," he said.

He added that all the sections of the society must also strive to preserve, and promote the rich cultural heritage inherent in all Indian languages.

The L-G called upon youth to transcend linguistic differences and unite the nation to transform India into Viksit Bharat.

“You have to create a glorious and developed India by completely eliminating every trace of colonial mindset”, the said.

He emphasised the entire world is looking towards India with hope for future prospects.

“The 21st century is India’s century. It is written in stone. Consistent growth and productivity will make India a dominant global power,” the L-G said.

He also encouraged the young students to learn new languages, broaden perspectives and drive innovation.

The L-G commended the NIT Srinagar for establishing the Official Language Cell and organising numerous activities for promotion of Hindi language.

On the occasion, the L-G felicitated writers, scholars, and researchers for their important contribution to the promotion of diverse languages.

Atul Bhai Kothari, National Secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas; Prof. Binod Kumar Kanojia, Director, National Institute of Technology, Srinagar; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; members of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas; prominent literary personalities, scholars, faculty and students were present during the L-G’s address.

