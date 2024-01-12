Hundreds of Maha women to fly kites for 'gender equality & empowerment'

Raigad (Maharashtra), Jan 12 Nearly a thousand women shall take part in the 11th edition of the state's sole event of its kind, a "Women's Kite Festival-2024", with the theme of 'Nirdhar Maaza', scheduled in Pen town on January 13, an organiser said here on Friday.

Organised by the NGOs Ankur Trust and Women's Atrocities Forum (WAF) headed by social activist Vaishali Patil, the festival will draw attention to crucial social issues of women's empowerment, gender equality, violence, etc, through the theme of 'Nirdhar Maaza'.

"The term 'Nirdhar Maaza' symbolises 'I Declare' -- all the participants will resolve that they will henceforth not tolerate discrimination or gender bias of any kind, sexual abuse, harassment, juvenile marriage, demand education, equal pay for equal work, respecting all women's rights, etc.," Patil said.

The WAF was formed after the Nirbhaya gang-rape case and is continued as a movement that brings women together to celebrate the traditional kite festival on Makar Sankaranti, generally considered a male-dominated event.

The participants will be women from Raigad district, expected to be over 700, who will indulge in playful celebrations, hoist only handmade eco-friendly paper kites, use cotton threats to fly them to avoid hurting birds or other aerial creatures, she added.

The women who will assemble on Saturday for the fest are Gram Panchayat members, daily wagers, orphans, girls with special needs, tribals and ordinary housewives who would 'celebrate life, and express their aim to be liberated like a high-flying kite', said Patil.

