'Hurting religious sentiments' : Assam Congress MLA sent to one-day police custody

Guwahati, Nov 8 Assam Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah, who was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks about priests, namgharias and saints, has been sent to one-day police custody after his bail plea was rejected by a local court on Wednesday.

Mollah was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Kamrup district, where his bail plea was rejected as the magistrate sent him to one-day police custody.

The police took Mollah into custody from his MLA quarters on Tuesday night. He was then taken to the Dispur police station, where he was interrogated by Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah.

Mollah, the Congress MLA from Jaleswar Assembly constituency, had said at a public meeting, "Wherever there is any criminal activity, priests, namgharias and saints are involved. The picture is same everywhere.”

His remarks went viral on the social media, forcing Mollah to tender an unconditional apology.

Though Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah had said that Mollah made some wrong comments for which he has apologised, the party on Tuesday sent a show-cause notice to the MLA.

In the letter signed by Borah, Mollah has been asked to give an explanation for making such comments, failing which action will be initiated against the legislator.

Later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said, "Someone can apologise for making wrong comments. But we have to see what is the opinion of law in this matter.”

