Husband kills wife, tries to make it look like suicide

Gurugram, June 12 A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his wife and tried to make it look like suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling fan in their house in Gurugram's Indra colony, police said on Wednesday.

Satish, a resident of the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh had a strained relationship with his wife Reena and was also doubted her character. They often fought with each other, police said.

According to the police, on June 10, Sector-40 police station received information that a woman had committed suicide by hanging herself in the Indira Colony.

Police reached the spot where the deceased's husband Satish Kumar and their two children were found. The police took the body into custody and started an investigation. During the investigation, the police found the matter suspicious and then the police contacted the deceased's family.

On June 11, the deceased's brother, Sudama, informed the police that his sister Reena was married to Satish 12 years ago. She was residing with her husband and children in Indira Colony, village Silokhara. Satish used to beat his sister since they got married.

Thereafter, police interrogated the deceased's husband thoroughly, who confessed to his crime and told the police that he killed his wife by strangulating her to death over suspicion of her character.

After committing the murder and trying to mislead the police, he told them that his wife had committed suicide by hanging herself.

"The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. The accused has confessed to his crime," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

