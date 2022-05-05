Husband married prostitute, wife filled complaint

Talegaon Dashasar (Amravati): A wife has filed complaint against a 34-year-old husband working in Pujgaon depot of ST Corporation with Talegaon Dashasar Police Station alleging that he got married to a prostitute in Amravati. According to the complaint, the woman was married to Nagsen Rajhans Tayde (34) in 2005. In 2007, he got a job as a carrier. They have two children aged 14 and 11. From 2016, the husband established a relationship with a prostitute. After this, the persecution of the married woman started to bring money from her father's home.

It is mentioned in the complaint that father-in-law Rajhans Sadashiv Tayde and mother-in-law are also involved in this. The woman reached Talegaon Dashasar Police Station in January 2022 to lodge a complaint after receiving information that her husband had not visited her children since 2016 and that he was getting married for the second time.

The police handed over the case to a trust cell in Amravati. However, Nagsen did not arrive on the date. As a result, the case was handed over to Talegaon Dashasar Police Station. Talegaon police registered a case against Nagsen Tayde, Rajhans Tayde and a woman (all residents of Amravati) on May 4.