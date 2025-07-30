‘Huzoor, give me euthanasia’: RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav breaks down in Patna court amid mounting legal troubles

Patna, July 30 RJD's strongman and sitting MLA from Danapur, Ritlal Yadav, made a sensational appeal in the Patna Civil Court on Wednesday, seeking euthanasia in front of the judge.

Visibly emotional during his court appearance, Ritlal Yadav said, “Huzoor, give me euthanasia (practice of intentionally ending a life to relieve suffering). Case after case is being filed against me. I have no one to fight for me.”

The plea stunned the courtroom as the MLA appeared from Bhagalpur Central Jail, where he has been lodged since May 1, 2025, after being shifted from Beur Jail in Patna.

According to sources, Ritlal Yadav has been kept in a high-security T-cell in Bhagalpur jail - the same cell once occupied by don-turned-politician Anant Singh, who is now in Beur Jail.

Ritlal Yadav had surrendered in the Danapur court on April 17 in connection with an alleged extortion case involving a demand of Rs 50 lakh from a builder.

Following his surrender, he was lodged in Beur Jail. However, his regular interactions with other incarcerated associates at Beur Jail raised concerns among law enforcement authorities.

Citing intelligence inputs, the Patna police feared that Yadav might orchestrate criminal activities from inside the jail.

A detailed report was submitted to the Jail Department, based on which the administration decided to shift the MLA to Bhagalpur.

During the hearing in the MP-MLA court, Ritlal Yadav pleaded not just for mercy but also for a transfer back to Beur Jail, citing isolation and lack of legal support in Bhagalpur.

“I am tired. I have no support system here. Please transfer me back to Beur,” he urged the judge.

As Ritlal Yadav battles multiple legal cases, a separate controversy is now brewing around his wife, Rinku Kumari, a contractual government school teacher.

According to a report submitted by ADG (Operations) Kundan Krishnan to the Education Department, Rinku has been accused of violating service conduct rules by becoming a business partner in Vijay Construction Company while still in government service.

Official records show that Rinku Kumari has been posted at the same primary school in Kothwan Mushari, Patna, since July 1, 2006.

She allegedly became a partner in the construction firm on November 11, 2017, a clear violation of Rule 16(1) of the Bihar Government Servants Code of Conduct, 1976, which prohibits government employees from engaging in any form of private business.

