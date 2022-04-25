Hybrid LeT terrorist, accomplice arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 25 A hybrid terrorist and his accomplice, planning to target labourers from outside, have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, officials said on Monday.

Police said on a specific input, police, along with the army and the CRPF, apprehended suspect Rayees Ahmad Mir, resident of Chandhara, and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

"During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he received a pistol with ammunition and instructions from LeT terrorist code name Haji to attack and kill at least two outside labourers in Pampore town. Rayees was promised to be recruited as terrorist after execution of the attack," police said.

Police said Mir sought aid of his friend Shakir Hamid Bhat, resident of Alochibagh Samboora, to identify the target and provide him a motorcycle for executing this terror act.

"Timely intelligence and swift action by joint team of police, army, and the CRPF not only led to the arrest of a hybrid terrorist and his accomplice but also prevented terror incident and saved precious lives of innocent civil," police said.

Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor