Hybrid security to be evolved at establishments where CISF is deployed: Govt tells LS

The Central government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that hybrid models of security will be evolved to provide security at establishments where Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is deployed.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai responded in a written reply to queries raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Andimuthu Raja.

When asked "whether there is any proposal to develop a hybrid model of security and to train and certify the private security agencies across the country by CISF", the Minister said, "It has been decided to evolve hybrid models of security comprising of CISF and state police and private security agencies to provide security at establishments where CISF is deployed".

At present, Rai further said, "There is no proposal under consideration to train and certify private security agencies across the country by CISF".

To the question, "whether there is any proposal to utilise the certified private security agencies for providing security to various industrial and manufacturing units, and the future plan of activities of CISF as per its mission and vision along with the details", the MoS said, "the deployment of CISF in industrial establishments and manufacturing units is made on the request of the management concerned and their commitment to pay the cost of deployment".

Rai also said that industrial establishments and manufacturing units are free to engage private security agencies.

"The CISF is committed to providing appropriate security as per the need of the client establishments at economical cost with an emphasis on the use of modern technology and regular training and skill upgradation of force personnel."

At present, the Minister said, the CISF is providing security cover at 65 airports with a sanctioned strength of 30,996.

Explaining the payment mode, the Minister said the payment for services rendered by CISF at Airports is made from the charges collected on Air travel tickets in the form of Aviation Security Fee (ASF) deposited in National Aviation Security Fee Trust (NASFT).

( With inputs from ANI )

