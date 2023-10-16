Hybrid terrorist arrested in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 16 A hybrid terrorist was arrested in J&K's Shopian district on Monday and arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials recovered from his possession, police said.

"At about 6 p.m., a joint checkpoint was established by Shopian police, Army (34RR), SOG PC Imamsahib and CRPF' 178 Bn, besides patrolling in Manihal, Aloora, DK Pora villages. During naka checking at Manihal Crossing, suspicious movement of one person coming towards naka point by foot was observed.

"Noticing the joint party, the suspected person tried to flee from the spot, but the alert party apprehended him," a police official.

He was identified as Bilal Ahmad Shah, resident of Vessu Qazigund, and a pistol, a magazine, 14 live rounds, a mobile phone and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

"During preliminary investigation, he revealed that he has received the arms and ammunition from an active terrorist in order to carry out terrorist attack in Shopian," police said.

