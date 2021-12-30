Hyderabad: 140-yr-old school faces financial problems, requests state govt for help

A 140-years old school, Mufeed UL Anam Boys High School in Hyderabad's Twin Cities, which is in poor financial condition, has requested the state government and old students for help.

Speaking to , Ramadevi, in charge of Head Masters office at Mufeed UL Anam boys high school in Hyderabad said, "The school was established in 1880 and I have been working here since 1992. The children who have studied from this school have become mayors, doctors, and governors. It has a history."

"At present, all the teachers have retired and we only have two teachers and one clerk who is working in a government-aided post. We also have some private teachers," she said.

She added, "We are lack funds because the students do not pay any fees. Providing salaries has become a burden now. Ex-Mayor Tegala Krishna Reddy has also studied here."

"During the centenary celebrations, Shankar Dayal Sharma, former President of India had come to the school," Ramadevi said.

She further requested the old students and government to come forward for the development of this school.

Abu Zaid, Student of Class 9 in Mufeed UL Anam Boys high school stated, "This school has produced many people of different professions including the deputy mayor, industrialist, Advocate, doctors, etc."

"However, today this school badly needs funds. The education is given free but the funds are needed for maintenance and Teachers' appointments. So, we request seniors and the Government of Telangana to kindly help us in dealing with this situation," the student said.

( With inputs from ANI )

