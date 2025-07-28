Hyderabad: 25-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Badminton at Uppal Stadium; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Several incidents and their videos have surfaced in recent times, showing people suddenly collapsing due to a heart attack or cardiac arrest, which was previously unseen. In a recent CCTV footage shared on social media, it is said to be from the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. The deceased has been identified as Gundla Rakesh (25), who suddenly fell to the ground and died due to a heart attack while playing badminton, according to Telangana Today.

The viral CCTV footage recorded on Sunday, July 27, at around 8 pm, shows his friends rushing Rakesh to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Hw was used to work in a private firm in the tech city. Rakesh was the son of Gundla Venkateswarlu, former Deputy Sarpanch of Tallada, Khammam district.

Sudden Death Caught on Camera

एक और हंसते खेलते मौत LIVE



हैदराबाद में 25 साल के राकेश की मौत हार्ट अटैक से बैडमिंटन खेलते हुए।



कितनी ऐसी मौत के बाद हम इस मेडिकल इमरजेंसी को स्वीकार करेंगे। युवाओं के बीच महामारी की तरह पसर रहा है pic.twitter.com/WsI60feZYh — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) July 28, 2025

The 27-second recorded clip shows Rakesh, wearing a red sports T-shirt, actively playing at the stadium with his teammates. He hits the shuttlecock with his racket after receiving a shot from the opposing player. Later, the opponent plays a shot near the line, prompting Rakesh to run quickly to return it. Before collapsing, he misses the shot and walks back to pick up the shuttlecock, at which point he falls unconscious, prompting his friend to rush towards him.