Hyderabad: 3 Youths Arrested for Harassing Women with Peacock Feather (VIDEO)

Three youth have been arrested in Hyderabad for harassing women on motorcycles in the Jubilee Hills area using a peacock feather. The arrests followed a viral video shared on social media by a witness, Aniketh Shetty, who recorded the incident. Shetty, driving in the area, noticed the men following women riders and using a peacock feather to touch them.

Bike no. TS 13 ES 1865



These 3 pieces of shit were following the girls in front of them and touching them with the peacock feather till I pulled down the window & yelled at them. Would’ve chased them further but the car in front of me didn’t give way pic.twitter.com/pqtOdnSKTr — Aniketh Shetty (@AnikethShetty1) August 25, 2025

He confronted them and demanded that they stop. Shetty’s wife recorded the incident and noted the motorcycle’s license plate for the police.

Sharing the video online, Shetty called for immediate police action. “These three were following the girls and touching them with the peacock feather until I yelled at them,” he wrote. He said he was still shaken by the incident.

Madhapur Police confirmed the arrests hours later. “All three accused have been identified and apprehended. A suo moto case was registered, and the investigation is under progress,” the police said.