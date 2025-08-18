Hyderabad: 5 Die of Electrocution, 4 Critical as Chariot Hits Electric Wire During Krishna Janmashtami Celebration

In a heart-wrenching incident, five lives were tragically lost and two others critically injured when TV cable connectors came into direct contact with electrical lines. The live wires then touched a chariot, leading to a devastating electrocution. Despite best efforts to save them, one more person succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatmen. Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), expressed deep sorrow at the loss of life and visited the site of the tragedy to assess the situation firsthand.

Hyderabad, Telangana | TV cable connectors came into contact with electrical lines, and the wire touched the chariot, resulting in the death of five people and critically injuring two. One more person died while undergoing treatment. I have visited the site and will take this… https://t.co/SS0O74xOAK — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

“I will take this matter up with the Deputy Chief Minister to discuss further action, including ex-gratia relief for the families of the deceased, said Faruqui.The deceased have been identified as Srikrishna, aged 21, Srikanth Reddy, 35, Suresh, 34, Rudra Vikas, 39, and Rajendra Reddy, 45. Reports also indicated that the gunman of Union Minister Kishan Reddy was among those injured in the incident.

Expressing his grief, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said, “I am deeply shocked to learn about the tragic incident that occurred at Gokhale Nagar, Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. It is extremely painful that five lives were lost due to an electric shock during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.” He further said, “The death of Krishna Yadav, Srikanth Reddy, Suresh Yadav, Rudra Vikas, and Rajendra Reddy in this mishap is truly heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I urge the government to provide support and relief to the families of the deceased. I sincerely wish for the speedy recovery of the four people who were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. I also request the government to ensure proper medical care for the injured. Necessary precautions must be taken in the future to prevent such unfortunate incidents from recurring.”