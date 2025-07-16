Hyderabad: 5 Rescued From Aijaz Residency in Moghalpura After Fire Breaks Out

Five people were rescued safely from flat number 201 of a ground plus four-storey building at Aijaz Residency building in Hyderabad's Moghalpura on Tuesday night, July 15. The blaze erupted due to a short circuit. After receiving information, a fire tender from Moghalpura's fire station reached the spot.

Firefighters rescued five people from a flat, including a 55-year-old physically challenged man and a 38-year-old paralysis patient. Later, the fire was successfully doused by firefighters. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a residential building in Moghalpura. Firefighting teams rescued several people. No casualties reported.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/UEUkukuR8Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2025

The rescued residents identified as Syed Abdul Kareem Sajid, 55 (physically handicapped), Atiya Begum, 47, Farheen Begum, 27, Syed Imam Jafar, 19, Mohammed Rizwan Uddin, 38 (paralyzed patient), according to Siasat.com.