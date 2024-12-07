Hyderabad Bakery Set Guinness World Record for Baking World's Largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake at Maaya Convention Centre (Watch Video)

Hyderabad-based bakery Harleys India Fine Baking Company has set a Guinness World Record by creating the world’s largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake. The cake weighed an astounding 2,254 kilograms and measured 70 feet in length, making history at the Maaya Convention Centre on Friday, December 6.

Over 500 bakers and chefs accomplished this extraordinary feat, working tirelessly for three months to craft this masterpiece. The cake was made with generous amounts of honey, butter, caramel, and cream cheese combined to create the colossal dessert.

World's Largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake

VIDEO | #Telangana: Harley's India Fine Baking, a Hyderabad-based bakery, set a #GuinnessWorldRecord for the world's largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake at the Maaya Convention Centre on Friday.

Thousands witnessed the event as over 500 bakers and chefs created the culinary



Guinness World Records representatives Rishinath and Nikhil Shukla officially verified the achievement, presenting the prestigious certificate to Suresh Nayak, CEO of Harleys India Fine Baking Company. The cake, which cost approximately ₹25 lakh to make, was an impressive 7 feet wide and 70 feet long.

In a heartwarming gesture, the record-breaking cake will be distributed among orphans, students of government schools, and other underprivileged individuals, turning this achievement into a meaningful celebration of kindness and community.