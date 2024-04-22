Hyderabad BJP candidate booked for hurting religious sentiments

Hyderabad, April 22 A case has been filed against BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Madhavi Latha for hurting religious sentiments.

The case was filed against her at Begum Bazar Police Station on a complaint by Shaik Imran, a resident of the First Lancer area in the city.

The FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

Madhavi Latha had allegedly made a provocative gesture during a Ram Navami procession on April 17, pretending to shoot an arrow towards a mosque during the procession.

The complainant stated that ever since Madhavi Latha was named candidate by the BJP, she has been making derogatory comments against the Muslim community. Imran said in his complaint that on April 17 during Ram Navami procession, Madhavi Latha made a gesture of drawing an imaginary arrow and shooting it at the Masjid located at the circle of Siddi Amber Bazar.

She expressed great joy after her heinous conduct of this action. This irresponsible action of her has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community, the complainant said.

The video of the BJP candidate’s gesture was widely circulated on social media. AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had questioned the silence of the Election Commission over the incident.

Madhavi Latha, however, claimed that the video was incomplete. She stated that if anyone’s sentiments are hurt because of the video, she would like to apologise.

