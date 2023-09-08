Hyderabad boy seriously injured in stray dog attack

Hyderabad, Sep 8 In yet another shocking incident, a five-year-old boy was injured in an attack by a stray dog in Hyderabad.

Horrific visuals of the dog pouncing on the child and biting him were caught on CCTV camera.

The incident occurred in the Tappachabutra area of the city two days ago.

In the video clip widely shared on social media on Friday, a child is seen walking behind his mother. Suddenly, a stray dog pounced on the child and the hapless boy fell on the ground.

Hearing his cries, the woman rushed to save him. The dog then tried to attack the woman but was chased away by a person present nearby.

The boy sustained injuries on his face and neck. The family has reportedly spent Rs 3 lakh on the surgery.

The incident has triggered public outrage over social media.

Netizens slammed the municipal authorities for failing to check the dog menace despite a series of incidents.

At least four children have lost their lives and several others injured in stray dog attacks across Telangana this year. A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad on February 19. The heart-wrenching incident had occurred in a car servicing centre where the boy’s father was working as a watchman.

After this incident, municipal authorities had announced several measures to check the menace of stray dogs but citizens say the measures had no impact on the ground.

A five-year-old boy succumbed to rabies in Khammam district in March. He was bitten by stray dogs and later developed symptoms of rabies. On May 19, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda. The victim was the son of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh.

