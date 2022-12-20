Hyderabad: BRS leader held for misbehaving with minor girl

One person, who happens to be a local leader of the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS), was arrested on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl in Hyderabad.

As per the police, the accused leader named Aqeel Ahmad misbehaved with a 10-year-old girl at a shop in the Begum Bazar region.

The police said they have registered a case under the POCSO Act

The Begum Bazar inspector Namindla Shankar told ANI, "The incident took place on Sunday, and we have sent the accused to remand today."

"A 10-year-old girl went to the medical shop where a person name Aqeel Ahmed misbehaved with her. Later, she reached home and informed her parents, who complained to the police," he said.

"After receiving the complaint, we registered the case under the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested and sent to remand," he further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor