Hyderabad: Case filed against 'Shri Ram Navami' group for not following permitted route, says police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 : A case has been filed against the 'Shri Ram Navami' group for violating the permitted route, leading to disturbance and clash in the region, the Hyderabad Police said on Saturday.

The matter pertains to the clash that took place between two groups following sloganeering during Ram Navami festivities on March 30 during evening Ramzan prayers.

ACP Charminar, Rudra Bhaskar told , "The Shri Ram Navmi group on March 30 changed the route and marched on the other route due to which disturbance was created and a clash took place. Police immediately reached the spot and evicted both groups from the area. We have filed a case against the group for not following the permitted route".

Earlier the police had said that they had taken a suo-moto cognizance into the incident, despite not receiving any complaint.

"A clash occurred between two groups in the Charminar area. A few people from the Muslim community attacked a few people from the Hindu community who came on a bike and started sloganeering on Ram Navami day during Ramzan evening prayers," the police had said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

Meanwhile, clashes have been reported in various other parts of the country during the Ram Navami 'Shobha Yatra' including in Mumbai, Gujarat's Vadodara, West Bengal's Howrah, Bihar's Sasaram and Nalanda.

Incidents of miscreants pelting stones and setting vehicles and properties on fire were reporter, after which section 144 has been imposed in many areas.

