Hyderabad: Class 1 Student Dies After School Gate Falls On Him

A six-year-old Class 1 student tragically died after an iron gate fell on him at Hayathnagar Zilla Parishad School. The boy's parents and other relatives staged a sit-in in front of the school. Hayathnagar corporator Jeevan Reddy and leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) also joined the protest, demanding justice for the family of the deceased. The protesters demanded that the principal own responsibility for the death of the boy. They were also demanding ₹ 20 lakh compensation for his family.

Rangareddy District Education Officer (DEO) Sushinder Rao reached the school. He was holding talks with the protestors. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when Ajay was playing near the gate.According to Hayatnagar Circle Inspector P. Nagaraju, some children had climbed the gate and swung it to and fro. As the welding joints were weak, the gate fell on Ajay. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital. Later, he was shifted to another private hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a government area hospital in Vanasthalipuram where the doctors pronounced him dead. The police officer said they had registered a case and took up further investigation.

