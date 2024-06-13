Hyderabad cop caught while accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe
Hyderabad, June 13 Sleuths of Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chased and apprehended a police inspector in Hyderabad while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.
According to ACB, Ch. Sudhakar, Inspector of Police, Economic Offences Wing of Central Crime Station, Hyderabad was caught while accepting the bribe.
He had demanded a Rs 5 lakh bribe from the complainant to do a favour in the investigation of a case against him.
The ACB officials caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 3 lakh from the complainant.
"Upon noticing the ACB team, the inspector started running and had to be chased and caught," the anti-graft agency said.
The police official had initially demanded Rs 15 lakh and had previously accepted Rs 5 lakh.
