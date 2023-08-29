Hyderabad cop saves kitten stranded on under construction pillar

Hyderabad, Aug 29 In a heartwarming act, a traffic police constable rescued a kitten stranded on iron bars of an under construction pillar in Hyderabad.

The constable climbed on the iron grilles and rescued the feline stranded for three days.

The pillar is being constructed as part of a flyover near KV School on Uppal Ring Road.

After reaching the top, constable Pandu walked carefully on the horizontal bars to reach the kitten. He then held the little feline with his hand and put it in a bag he carried with him.

After getting down, the constable released the kitten in a corner.

Pandu’s gesture has won many hearts. As the video of his exemplary display of passion went viral on social media, netizens hailed him as a hero.

