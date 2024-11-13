Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police destroy 2,380 kg of narcotic drugs

Hyderabad, Nov 13 Cyberabad Police have destroyed 2,380 kilograms of narcotic drugs worth over Rs.7.17 crore seized in various cases in Telangana.

Police said on Wednesday that the Drug Disposal Committee destroyed the drugs at a biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility in Rangareddy district.

Under the leadership of Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) Director Sandeep Shandilya and the supervision of Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, the Drug Disposal Committee of Cyberabad Police destroyed 2,380 kg of narcotic drugs worth Rs. 7,17,82,650.

The destruction took place at GJ Multiclave (India) Pvt. Ltd., a Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facility in Edulapally Village, Nandigama Mandal, Rangareddy District.

According to police, the destroyed drugs include 2,286.679 kg Ganja (Cannabis), 354 grams Ganja plants, 45.769 kg Ganja chocolates, 8 litres 298 millilitres Hashish oil, 87.518 grams of MDMA, 72.97 grams cocaine, 26.756 kg charas, 10.010 kg Alprazolam, 1.64 kg Opium Poppy, 132 grams Ganja powder and eight units of LSD blots.

These narcotics pertain to 155 cases registered under the NDPS Act across the 5 zones of Balanagar, Madhapur, Medchal, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad, involving 31 police stations within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

The Drug Disposal Committee is led by its Chairman, DCP Crimes K. Narasimha, along with ACP Cyber Crimes Ravinder Reddy, CCRB ACP Kalinga Rao, Narcotics Addl DCP G. Narsimha Reddy, and their team.

Police have stepped up their efforts to check the drug menace in Telangana, especially in the police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, which cover Greater Hyderabad and its surroundings.

Meanwhile, Balapur police under Rachakonda Commissionerate arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in drug peddling. The police seized nine kilograms of dry ganja, 170 grams of OG Khush variety of Ganja, cash of Rs. 2.04 lakh, two cards and four motorcycles from them.

The arrested are Bandari Sunil (30), Mohammad Aslam (32) and Mohammed Akram (30).

