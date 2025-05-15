Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out at Three-Storey Building in Begum Bazar; One Rescued (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Begum Bazar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, May 15. Firefighting personnel who arrived on the spot upon receiving information rescued a woman from the residential building apartment.

#WATCH | Telangana: Firefighting personnel rescue a woman from the three-storey building in Maharajganj, Begum Bazar in Hyderabad where a fire has broken out. Firefighting operations are underway to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/0ab7hF10BT — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2025

Visuals from the site showed billowing black clouds of smoke. Dousing and rescue operations are underway. As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. The reason for the fire will be investigated once the cooling operation is completed at the site