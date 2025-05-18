Hyderabad Fire: Six Dead, Several Injured After Blaze Erupts at Gulzar House (Watch Video)

In Hyderabad, a building at the Gulzar House, close to Charminar, caught fire early on Sunday, said the authorities. In this incident, 6 people died, 15 were severely injured, and 10 suffered minor injuries, reported Deccan Chronicle. The fire broke out around 6 AM. In order to contain the fire, 11 fire engines were sent to the scene. Smoke billowed in black clouds in the site's visuals. Those who suffered severe injuries were taken to local hospitals for immediate medical attention. Firefighting operations are underway, and an investigation is being conducted to determine the origin of the fire.

A major fire broke out in a residence behind Ikram Jewellers near Gulzar Houz, Charminar. Several victims, including children, were affected. Emergency services and locals responded swiftly, shifting victims to nearby hospitals. Rescue operations are ongoing.#Hyderabadpic.twitter.com/sw1x7yJh45 — Habeeb Masood Al-Aidroos (@habeeb_masood) May 18, 2025

Another fire incident occurred on May 14 when a large fire broke out in a three-story building in Hyderabad's Begum Bazar. Firefighters responded immediately and saved a woman's life.