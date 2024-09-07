Hyderabad Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Paint Factory in Mallapur Industrial Area
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 7, 2024 07:18 PM2024-09-07T19:18:42+5:302024-09-07T19:19:45+5:30
A huge fire broke out at a paint factory in an industrial area in Hyderabad's Mallapur on Saturday evening, September 7. After receiving the information, firefighters reached the spot and tried to douse the blaze. The cause of the accident is yet to be known. Further details regarding the extent of the damage or any casualties are awaited.
Visuals From the Spot
VIDEO | Telangana: A fire broke out at a factory in Mallapur industrial area in Hyderabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/p7WgC3ff1y— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2024