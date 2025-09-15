Hyderabad home registrations up 1 pc in Aug, premium home sales account for 51 pc of total value: Report

Mumbai, Sep 15 Hyderabad saw a 1 per cent increase in residential property registrations year-on-year and premium homes accounted for 51 per cent of transaction value, a report said on Monday.

The total value of registered homes increased by 15 per cent year-over-year and 12 per cent month-over-month to Rs 4,661 crore, fuelled by a significant rise in premium transactions, said a report from real estate services firm Knight Frank India.

Residential property registrations rose 7 per cent month-on-month in August 2025, the report noted.

Homes valued above Rs 1 crore accounted for 22 per cent of overall registrations, up from 15 per cent in August 2024, as the premiumisation trend in Hyderabad continues to gain momentum.

This segment accounted for 51 per cent of the total transaction size, indicating a significant shift towards premium housing. The number of registrations in this category increased by 47 per cent year-over-year.

The weighted average price of registered properties rose 12 per cent YoY, underscoring the city’s growing preference for premium homes.

This was mainly driven by a 16 per cent rise in Rangareddy district, which hosts several emerging residential and commercial hubs. Sales in the 1,000 to 2,000 sq ft segment dominated, representing 68 per cent of registrations. Homes exceeding 2,000 sq ft increased their share to 17 per cent, up from 14 per cent the previous year.

Rangareddy registered 49 per cent of all registrations, Medchal-Malkajgiri followed with 37 per cent, and Hyderabad district accounted for 14 per cent. The five most expensive deals in August, each exceeding Rs 7 crore, comprised three in Rangareddy and two in Hyderabad.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal noted that the increasing interest in premium housing placed Hyderabad in line with the broader premiumisation trend evident across other leading Indian housing markets.

