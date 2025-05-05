Hyderabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Man Found Dead, Husky Accused of Mutilating Private Parts; Locals Demand Probe

Madhura nagar, Hyderabad has reported a shocking incident where 35-year-old man found dead in his apartment under disturbing circumstances. Primary reports suggested that his pet dog, believed to be a husky, may have attacked him, allegedly mutilating his private parts. Initial reports suggest that his pet dog, believed to be a husky, may have attacked him, allegedly mutilating his private parts. Police reported blood stains around the dog's mouth, suggesting its involvement.

However, questions have been raised regarding the plausibility of the incident. Many pet owners and animal behaviourists have expressed doubts about the narrative. Huskies are generally known to be friendly, and instances of extreme aggression particularly towards their owners are exceedingly rare. In the video circulating online, the dog does not appear to be aggressive, further fuelling public scepticism.

“If the dog had bitten him, why didn’t Pavan scream for help or try to escape? Why wasn’t the dog restrained?” questioned a local resident. Speculation is growing that the dog may have been framed. Some believe that Pavan might have already been dead before the dog was found near the body, suggesting a possible attempt to mislead the investigation by smearing blood on the animal.