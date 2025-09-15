Hyderabad Horror: Father Kills Son, Dumps Body in River, Files False Missing Complaint

In an family dispute father allegedly killed his innocent son in Hyderabad. According to the information received, 35-year-old Mohammad Akbar strangled his two-and-a-half-year-old son Mohammad Anas to death. Akbar often argued with his wife Sana Begum and blamed her for the child's illness.

On Friday 12 September night, when Sana had gone to work, Akbar strangled his own son to death. Then he stuffed the boy's body in a sack, took it on a two-wheeler and threw it in the Musi river near Nayapul.

Initially, Akbar tried to mislead the police by filing a missing person complaint. However, after the police started investigating, this brutal crime came to light through his mobile records and CCTV footage. Later, Akbar confessed to his crime. The incident has created a lot of excitement in the area and the police have registered a case. A search operation is underway in the Musi river to find the boy's body.