Hyderabad Literary festival to be held virtually from Jan 28; UK is guest nation

Hyderabad Literary Festival is scheduled to be held virtually from January 28 to 30 with the United Kingdom (UK) as a guest nation this year.

Announcing the date of the festival, Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Chairman of Hyderabad Literary festival told ANI, "We hoped that it would be held like a physical event but unfortunately due to the present COVID-19 conditions, we are doing it digitally. But having a digital format also has its own advantage."

Sharing the experience or previous digital Literary festival, he said, "We had seen more number of people coming online and participating in sessions not only from Hyderabad but from other states also. It allows the flexibility of people from anywhere to participate and even watch it later."

Nevertheless, he hopes to get back to physical format because of the real joy of a live literary author listening to his thoughts, asking questions, interacting with him outside the session.

Jayesh informed that the festival team is partnering with the United Kingdom and lots of British authors will be participating in the festival this year.

"Every year, we give encouragement to the Indian language and showcase good work, This year, we have the Punjabi language. So, we expect Hyderabad literary festival gets good patronage. I feel very optimistic to run this tradition for the last unbroken sequence of 12 years and many many more years to go forward," he added.

Vijay Kumar, Director HLF informed about the process of participating in workshops during the festival.

"We also have workshops which will be done by registration and will be conducted on zoom, zoom link will be sent to them upon registration. The guest nation for 2022 is the UK. We have UK based writer who will be participating. Also, we have a British Council that will be partnering with us," the director said.

Dr Kinnera Murthy, Strategic consultant said that the country has around five top festivals, out of which, Hyderabad literary festival is the one.

Amita Desai, Executive Director at HLF stated, "We have local art of Telangana through Folk art and Folk music. The theatre is going to be hosted by Red Curtain international and this is a group that will bring 20 actors from 5 continents. The interactive sessions will be on zoom. The people will be participating either in chat or through live sessions."

( With inputs from ANI )

