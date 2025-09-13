Hyderabad Man Claims Water-Mixed Petrol Damaged His Car in Sheriguda (Watch)

A Hyderabad resident’s car broke down after a fuel station allegedly refilled his vehicle with water-mixed petrol in Telangana’s Rangareddy district. Mahesh, who owns a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, had refuelled at the HPCL bunk in the Sheriguda area. The next day, his car failed to start, and a mechanic informed him that the vehicle contained more water than petrol.

Mahesh, accompanied by locals, went to the fuel station, confronted the staff, and presented a bottle of the adulterated fuel as evidence.

PETROL + ETHANOL + WATER!!!



As the discussion on Ethanol mixed petrol or the E20 fuel is raging in the country, a petrol bunk in Hyderabad took it to the next level!



They even added water to the petrol 🤯



Mahesh, a resident of Hyderabad got petrol filled in his Brezza car at… pic.twitter.com/s8sU0BNpTJ — Revathi (@revathitweets) September 12, 2025

Residents claimed this was not an isolated case, stating that several motorists had earlier reported similar problems at the same outlet.

Tension mounted in the area as locals accused the fuel station of repeatedly supplying poor-quality petrol and ignoring customer complaints. They demanded immediate intervention from officials to prevent further incidents.

Authorities have been urged to investigate the matter and take strict action against the outlet if malpractice is confirmed.