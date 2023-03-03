Hyderabad: Man flung into air after being hit by speeding car

Hyderabad, March 3 A pedestrian was critically injured after a speeding car hit him, tossing him into the air before he crashed to the ground about 20 feet away.

While the accident occurred in Nagole on Thursday, its CCTV footage went viral on social media on Friday.

Jai Kumar (50), an employee with a real estate company, was walking towards his office with his eyes on his mobile phone. Seconds later, he was shocked on noticing that a car was racing towards him from the opposite direction.

Before the man could react, the speeding vehicle hit him. He fell on the bonnet and then flung into the air. The vehicle then hit a roadside pole as Jai Kumar fell on the road about 20 feet away. He sustained injuries but was lucky not to get crushed under the wheels or between the car and the pole.

The woman who was driving the car took Jai Kumar to hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor