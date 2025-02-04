Hyderabad: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Cherlapally Industrial Area (Watch Video)
February 4, 2025
Hyderabad, Telangana (February 4, 2025): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Cherlapally Industrial Area on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday. A video shared by a news agency shows thick black smoke engulfing the entire factory.
Multiple fire tenders arrived and began firefighting operations. Officials are working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby industrial units.
No casualties have been reported so far. Officials are assessing the damage and ensuring the safety of all employees. Further investigation in the case is underway.