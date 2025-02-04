Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi Injured After Falling on Footpath; Video Goes Viral

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi received minor injuries on Monday after she slipped and fell on the footpath near Nagarjuna Circle in Panjagutta. She was accompanied by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other officials during a walk to inspect newly inaugurated beautification works in the city.

Vijayalakshmi fell after hitting a street light pole, raising concerns over the safety and maintenance of footpaths in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Notification issued for elections to six MLC seats in Telangana, Andhra.

A video of her falling on the road went viral on social sites. In the video, Hyderabad Mayor can be seen wearing a yellow dress suddenly hitting the ground after she said to be hitting a street light pole that was out of balance.