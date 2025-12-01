Hyderabad Metro appoints 20 transgenders as security personnel

Hyderabad, Dec 1 Hyderabad Metro Rail has appointed 20 transgender persons as security personnel. After successfully completing their Induction security training, they began performing their duties from Monday at selected Metro stations and inside Metro trains.

The move is in line with the Telangana government’s commitment to inclusivity, dignity, and equal opportunity.

Hyderabad Metro, one of India’s largest and most advanced urban transit systems, operates across three corridors with 57 stations, facilitating the daily commute of nearly 5 lakh passengers.

Women constitute approximately 30 per cent of these commuters, and ensuring their safety, comfort, and confidence remains a foremost priority, Hyderabad Metro said.

To further enhance the safety and comfort of women passengers and to continuously strengthen the existing safety ecosystem, Hyderabad Metro Rail is adopting proactive, capacity-building measures across its network. These initiatives aim to reassure women commuters, improve their travel experience, and ensure a secure and supportive environment throughout the Metro Rail system.

This initiative not only enhances security but also reflects the Government’s broader resolve to empower marginalised communities through meaningful employment and social inclusion, it said.

The engagement of transgender personnel marks a significant milestone in Hyderabad Metro Rail’s mission to create a safe, inclusive, and commuter-friendly environment. Their presence will strengthen frontline passenger services and reinforce the safety framework, especially for women commuters.

Key responsibilities of the newly inducted personnel include supporting and enhancing safety measures in general areas and in ladies-only coaches, assisting passengers with directions, information, and on-ground facilitation, monitoring baggage scanner operations to ensure smooth and secure passenger movement, maintaining a visible, reassuring, and accessible security presence across station premises and contributing to a safe, orderly, and welcoming environment at designated Metro stations.

Hyderabad Metro Rail said that it remains committed to delivering safe, efficient, and inclusive mobility for all passengers. The induction of transgender personnel into the security workforce stands as a strong symbol of social empowerment and inclusivity and a significant step towards strengthening women’s safety and public confidence in the Metro Rail system, it added.

